Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 18. März 2022

The Impressions

Man oh Man

Album: Anthology

Etta James

I'd rather go blind

Album: Best Of

Bobby „Blue“ Bland

Ain't no love in the heart of the city

Album: Ain't no love in the heart of the city

Morgan Harper-Jones

All I Do

Album: While you lay around sleep

Run DMC

It's like that

Album: It's like that

Fazer

Dezember

Album: Plex

Maria Portugaö

Dois Litorais

Album: Erosao

Neu!

Hallogallo

Album: Neu! (1)

Weather Station

To Talk About

Album: How is it that I should look at the stars

Desmond Dekker

Fu Man Chu

Album: Fu Man Chu

Terry Callier

You are goin' miss your candyman

Album: What colour is love

Afghan Whigs

My Curse

Album: Gentlemen