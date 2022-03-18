Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Michael Bartle

Stand: 18.03.2022

Freitag, 18. März 2022

The Impressions
Man oh Man
Album: Anthology

Etta James
I'd rather go blind
Album: Best Of

Bobby „Blue“ Bland
Ain't no love in the heart of the city
Album: Ain't no love in the heart of the city

Morgan Harper-Jones
All I Do
Album: While you lay around sleep

Run DMC
It's like that
Album: It's like that

Fazer
Dezember
Album: Plex

Maria Portugaö
Dois Litorais
Album: Erosao

Neu!
Hallogallo
Album: Neu! (1)

Weather Station
To Talk About
Album: How is it that I should look at the stars

Desmond Dekker
Fu Man Chu
Album: Fu Man Chu

Terry Callier
You are goin' miss your candyman
Album: What colour is love

Afghan Whigs
My Curse
Album: Gentlemen

Reggaesta feat Earl 16
Cocaine
12 Inch


