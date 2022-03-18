Playlist Michael Bartle
18. März
Freitag, 18. März 2022
The Impressions
Man oh Man
Album: Anthology
Etta James
I'd rather go blind
Album: Best Of
Bobby „Blue“ Bland
Ain't no love in the heart of the city
Album: Ain't no love in the heart of the city
Morgan Harper-Jones
All I Do
Album: While you lay around sleep
Run DMC
It's like that
Album: It's like that
Fazer
Dezember
Album: Plex
Maria Portugaö
Dois Litorais
Album: Erosao
Neu!
Hallogallo
Album: Neu! (1)
Weather Station
To Talk About
Album: How is it that I should look at the stars
Desmond Dekker
Fu Man Chu
Album: Fu Man Chu
Terry Callier
You are goin' miss your candyman
Album: What colour is love
Afghan Whigs
My Curse
Album: Gentlemen
Reggaesta feat Earl 16
Cocaine
12 Inch