Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 15. März 2022

Joss Stone

Love you till the very End

Album: Never forget my Love

Nina Simone

Wild is the wind

Album: Feeling good

Maverick Sabre

Falling

Album: Don't forget to look up

Ebow

Trouble

Album: Cané

Tindersticks

Both Sides of the Blade

Album: Past imperfect: the best of tindersticks '92 - '21

The Slow Show

Mountbatten

Album: Still Life

McGuinness-Flint

When I'm dead and gone

Album: McGuinness Flint

Pictish Trail

In the Land of the Dead

Album: Island Family

Helge Schneider

Der Pabst

Album: Live in Luxmburg

Subterfuge

What I have to do

Album: Dots.

Bärchen und die Milchbubis

Tiefseeisch

Album: Endlich komplet betrunken