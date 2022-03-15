Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 15.03.2022

15 März

Dienstag, 15. März 2022

Joss Stone
Love you till the very End
Album: Never forget my Love

Nina Simone
Wild is the wind
Album: Feeling good

Maverick Sabre
Falling
Album: Don't forget to look up

Ebow
Trouble
Album: Cané

Tindersticks
Both Sides of the Blade
Album: Past imperfect: the best of tindersticks '92 - '21

The Slow Show
Mountbatten
Album: Still Life

McGuinness-Flint
When I'm dead and gone
Album: McGuinness Flint

Pictish Trail
In the Land of the Dead
Album: Island Family

Helge Schneider
Der Pabst
Album: Live in Luxmburg

Subterfuge
What I have to do
Album: Dots.

Bärchen und die Milchbubis
Tiefseeisch
Album: Endlich komplet betrunken

Birds of Passage
Petite Mort
Album: The last Garden


