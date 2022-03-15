Playlist Roderich Fabian
15. März
Dienstag, 15. März 2022
Joss Stone
Love you till the very End
Album: Never forget my Love
Nina Simone
Wild is the wind
Album: Feeling good
Maverick Sabre
Falling
Album: Don't forget to look up
Ebow
Trouble
Album: Cané
Tindersticks
Both Sides of the Blade
Album: Past imperfect: the best of tindersticks '92 - '21
The Slow Show
Mountbatten
Album: Still Life
McGuinness-Flint
When I'm dead and gone
Album: McGuinness Flint
Pictish Trail
In the Land of the Dead
Album: Island Family
Helge Schneider
Der Pabst
Album: Live in Luxmburg
Subterfuge
What I have to do
Album: Dots.
Bärchen und die Milchbubis
Tiefseeisch
Album: Endlich komplet betrunken
Birds of Passage
Petite Mort
Album: The last Garden