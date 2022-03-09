Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 09.03.2022 23:05 Uhr

Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß | Bild: Lisa Hinder

09 März

Mittwoch, 09. März 2022

Ezra Furman
Point me toward the real
-

Ezra Furman
The Queen of Hearts
Album: The Year

Christian Lee Hutson
Age Difference
Album: Quitter

Doe Bed
Fury
Album: Fury

Twain
King of Fools
Album: Single

Big Thief
Wake Me Up To Drive
Album: Dragon New Warn Mountain I Believe In You

Tomberlin
Idkwntht
Album: I DON'T KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS

Nichtseattle
Ein Freund
-

Madi Diaz
Resentment (New Feeling Version)
Album: Same History, New Feeling

Kevin Morby
This Is A Photograph
-

The Weather Station
Endless Time
Album: How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars

John Cale
Paris 1919
Album: Paris 1919