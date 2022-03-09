Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
09. März
Mittwoch, 09. März 2022
Ezra Furman
Point me toward the real
-
Ezra Furman
The Queen of Hearts
Album: The Year
Christian Lee Hutson
Age Difference
Album: Quitter
Doe Bed
Fury
Album: Fury
Twain
King of Fools
Album: Single
Big Thief
Wake Me Up To Drive
Album: Dragon New Warn Mountain I Believe In You
Tomberlin
Idkwntht
Album: I DON'T KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS
Nichtseattle
Ein Freund
-
Madi Diaz
Resentment (New Feeling Version)
Album: Same History, New Feeling
Kevin Morby
This Is A Photograph
-
The Weather Station
Endless Time
Album: How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars
John Cale
Paris 1919
Album: Paris 1919