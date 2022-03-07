Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Von: Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 07.03.2022

07 März

Montag, 07. März 2022

Arcade Fire
Intervention
Album: Neon Bible

Your Old Droog
Fela Kuti
Album: YOD Wave

RZA & DJ Scratch
Fisherman
Album: Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
HAHA
Album: Topical Dancer

Midlake
Roscoe (Beyond The Wizard Sleeve Remix)
Single

Nilüfer Yanya
Trouble
Album: Painless

Toro Y Moi
The Loop
Single

Morgan Harper-Jones
All I Do
Album: While You Lay Sound Asleep

The Weather Station
Tried To Tell You
Album: Ignorance

The Weather Station
Endless Time
Album: How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars

Dominik Eulberg
Rotmilan
Album: Avichrom


