Playlist Jay Rutledge
02. März
Mittwoch, 02. März 2022
Los Bitchos
The link is about to die
Album: Let the festivities begin
Los Bitchos
Pista (Fresh start)
Album: Let the festivities begin
Acid Coco
Anheles
Album: Camino al mar
Acid Coco
Aqui y alla
Album: Camino al mar
Bareto
Vallecito
Album: El Amor no es para los debiles
Jembaa Groove
Mokole
Album: Susuma
Tiwa Savage
Koroba
Album: Coming to america
Asa
All I ever wanted feat Amaarae
Album: V
Asa
IDG feat Wizkid
Album: V
Burna Boy feat Wizkid
B D’or
Single
Dj Tarico Burna Boy
Yaba Buluku feat Preck & Nelson Tivane
Single
Diamond Platnumz
Iyo feat Focalistic, Mapara a Jazz, Ntosh Gazi
Single
Riky Rick
Ungazincishi feat Focalistic & Tyler ICU
Single: Ungazincishi