Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 24.02.2022 23:05 Uhr

Ralf Summer, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

05 Januar

Mittwoch, 05. Januar 2022

Hamid El Shaeri
Reet
Album: The Slam! Years (1983-1988)

Robert Glasper
Black Superhero ft. Killer Mike + BJ The Chicago Kid + Big K.R.I.T.
Album: Black Radio III

Casper
Mieses Leben ft. Haiyti
Album: Alles war schön und nichts tat weh

Sasami
Call Me Home
Album: Squeeze

King Hannah
Big Big Baby
Album: I'm sorry, I war just being me

Basia Bulat
Love Is At The End Of The World (The Gartden VErsion)
Album: The Garden

Sven Väth
Being in Love
Album: Catharsis

Thurston Moore
The Station
Album: Screen Time

Superchunk
Refracting
Album: Wild Loneliness

Caroline
Dark Blue
Album: Caroline

Damian Dalla Torre
Alles neu
Album: Happy Floating

Federico Albanese
Feel Again feat. Ghostpoet
Album: Before And Now Seems Infinite