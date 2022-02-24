Playlist Barbara Streidl
05. Januar
Mittwoch, 05. Januar 2022
Hamid El Shaeri
Reet
Album: The Slam! Years (1983-1988)
Robert Glasper
Black Superhero ft. Killer Mike + BJ The Chicago Kid + Big K.R.I.T.
Album: Black Radio III
Casper
Mieses Leben ft. Haiyti
Album: Alles war schön und nichts tat weh
Sasami
Call Me Home
Album: Squeeze
King Hannah
Big Big Baby
Album: I'm sorry, I war just being me
Basia Bulat
Love Is At The End Of The World (The Gartden VErsion)
Album: The Garden
Sven Väth
Being in Love
Album: Catharsis
Thurston Moore
The Station
Album: Screen Time
Superchunk
Refracting
Album: Wild Loneliness
Caroline
Dark Blue
Album: Caroline
Damian Dalla Torre
Alles neu
Album: Happy Floating
Federico Albanese
Feel Again feat. Ghostpoet
Album: Before And Now Seems Infinite