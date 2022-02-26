Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 26.02.2022

26 Februar

Samstag, 26. Februar 2022

The Meters
Cissy Strut
Album: The Meters

Leo Nocentelli
Give Me Back My Loving
Album: Another Side

Leo Nocentelli
Till I Get There
Album: Another Side

Leo Nocentelli
Your Song
Album: Another Side

Carroll Thompson
I’m so sorry
Album: Hopelessly in Love

Thomas Leer&Robert Rental
Monochrome Days
Album: The Bridge

Thomas Leer&Robert Rental
Bay Breaks Night Heals
Album: The Bridge

Yard Act
Payday
Album: The Overload

Yard Act
The Overload
Album: The Overload

Silverbacks
Archive Material
Album: Archive Material

Molly Nilsson
Absolute Power
Album: Extreme

Meta&The Cornerstones
Breeze
Album: Dia