Playlist Noe Noack

Samstag, 26. Februar 2022

The Meters

Cissy Strut

Album: The Meters

Leo Nocentelli

Give Me Back My Loving

Album: Another Side

Leo Nocentelli

Till I Get There

Album: Another Side

Leo Nocentelli

Your Song

Album: Another Side

Carroll Thompson

I’m so sorry

Album: Hopelessly in Love

Thomas Leer&Robert Rental

Monochrome Days

Album: The Bridge

Thomas Leer&Robert Rental

Bay Breaks Night Heals

Album: The Bridge

Yard Act

Payday

Album: The Overload

Yard Act

The Overload

Album: The Overload

Silverbacks

Archive Material

Album: Archive Material

Molly Nilsson

Absolute Power

Album: Extreme

Molly Nilsson

Absolute Power

Album: Extreme