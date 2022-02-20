Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 20.02.2022

20 Februar

Sonntag, 20. Februar 2022

Nick Drake
Know
Album: Pink Moon

Nick Drake
Time has told me
Album: Five Leaves Left

Nick Drake
River Man
Album: Five Leaves Left

Van Morrison
Astral Weeks
Album: Astral Weeks

Nick Drake
Hazey Jane 2
Album: Bryter Layter

Nick Drake
One of these things first
Album: Bryter Layter

Nick Drake
Northern Sky
Album: Bryter Layter

Nick Drake
Pink Moon
Album: Pink Moon

Nick Drake
Things behind the sun
Album: Pink Moon

Nick Drake
Black Eyed Dog
Album: Time of no reply

Nick Drake
I was made to love magic
Album: Time of no reply

Nick Drake
At the chime of a city clock
Album: Bryter Layter