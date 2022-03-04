Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Nachtmix

Freitag, 04. März 2022

Sufjan Stevens
Death with dignity
Album: Carrie & Lowell

Mazzy Star
Fade into you
Album: Fade into you

Hugh Mundell
Africa must be free in 1983
Album: Africa must be free

Cymande
Fug
Album: Fug

The Clash
This is Radio Clash
Album: The Singles

The Plastic Beatniks
Harwood Alley Song (feat. Angel Bat Dawid)
Single

Janet Kay
Still in Love with you
Album: Div: Reggae Love Songs

Janet Kay
Silly Games
Album: Reggae Fever

Robert Glasper
Black Radio (feat. Mos Def)
Album: Black Radio 1

Mos Def
Umi Says
Album: Black On Both Sides

The Adverts
One Chord Wonders
Album: A history of Stiff Records

Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan
The false husband (feat. Mark Lanegan)
Album: Ballad of the broken seas