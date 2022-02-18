Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 18.02.2022

18 Februar

Freitag, 18. Februar 2022

David Bowie
Live on Mars?
Album: Hunky Dory

Sonic Youth
Teen Age Riot
Album: Daydream Nation

Haim
Summer Girls
Album: Women in Music Part III

Big Thief
Not
Album: Two Hands

Syl Johnson
Different Strokes
Abum: Differnt Strokes 12 Inch

Eric B & Rakim
I know you got soul
Album: Paid in full

Staple Singers
Slippery People
Album: Turning Point

Alabaster DePlume
Don’t forget, you’re prescios
Album: 12 Inch

Sharon van Etten
Every time the sun comes up
Album: Are we there

ABC
Shoot That Poisin Arrow
Album: The Lexicon of Love

Radiohead
The National Anthem
Album: Kid A

Glen Campbell
Turn around, look at me
Album: Turn around, look at me