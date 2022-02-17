Playlist Fabian Roderich

Donnerstag, 17. Februar 2022

Brecon

Grit

Album: Fore

Beach House

Many Nights

Album: Once twice Melody

Methyl Ethel feat. Tanya Donelly

Proof

Album: Are yiu haunted?

White Lies

Am I really going to die?

As I try not to fall apart

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Rhododendron

Album: Life on Earh

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Been loving you

Album: Nightroamer

Japanese Breakfast

Nobody sees me like you do

Album: Ocean Child - The Songs of Yoko Ono (Compilation)

Modern Studies

Wild Ocean

Album: We are there

Metronomy

Life and Death

Album: Small World

Tennyson

Slow Dance

Album: Rot

Future Kult

Red Sands

Album: Future Kult