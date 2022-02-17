Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Fabian Roderich

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 17.02.2022

17 Februar

Donnerstag, 17. Februar 2022

Brecon
Grit
Album: Fore

Beach House
Many Nights
Album: Once twice Melody

Methyl Ethel feat. Tanya Donelly
Proof
Album: Are yiu haunted?

White Lies
Am I really going to die?
As I try not to fall apart

Hurray for the Riff Raff
Rhododendron
Album: Life on Earh

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Been loving you
Album: Nightroamer

Japanese Breakfast
Nobody sees me like you do
Album: Ocean Child - The Songs of Yoko Ono (Compilation)

Modern Studies
Wild Ocean
Album: We are there

Metronomy
Life and Death
Album: Small World

Tennyson
Slow Dance
Album: Rot

Future Kult
Red Sands
Album: Future Kult

And so I watch you from afar
In Air
Album: Jettison