Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Samstag, 12. Februar 2022

The Micronaut

Curling

Album: Olympia (Winter Games)

Mitski

Stay Soft

Album: Laurel Hell

Spoon

Wild

Single

Pinegrove

So what

Album: 11:11

Big Thief

Time Escaping

Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I believe in you

Tigre Ulli

Postales Blancas

Single

Los Bitchos

Pista (Fresh Start)

Album: Let the festivities begin

Psychedelic Porn Crumpet

Bubblegum Infinity

Single

Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever

The Way It Shatters

Single

CHAI

Ping Pong (Busy P Remix)

Album: Wink Together EP

DJ Black Low

9 Days

Album: Uwami

Imarhan feat Gruff Rhys

Adar Newlan

Album: Aboogi

Cate Le Bon

Remembering Me

Album: Pompeii

The Divine Comedy

Tonight we fly

Album: Best Of

Beachheads

Change

Album: Change EP