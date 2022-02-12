Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Von: Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 12.02.2022

12 Februar

Samstag, 12. Februar 2022

The Micronaut
Curling
Album: Olympia (Winter Games)

Mitski
Stay Soft
Album: Laurel Hell

Spoon
Wild
Single

Pinegrove
So what
Album: 11:11

Big Thief
Time Escaping
Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I believe in you

Tigre Ulli
Postales Blancas
Single

Los Bitchos
Pista (Fresh Start)
Album: Let the festivities begin

Psychedelic Porn Crumpet
Bubblegum Infinity
Single

Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever
The Way It Shatters
Single

CHAI
Ping Pong (Busy P Remix)
Album: Wink Together EP

DJ Black Low
9 Days
Album: Uwami

Imarhan feat Gruff Rhys
Adar Newlan
Album: Aboogi

Cate Le Bon
Remembering Me
Album: Pompeii

The Divine Comedy
Tonight we fly
Album: Best Of

Beachheads
Change
Album: Change EP

The Micronaut
Bobsleigh
Album: Olympia (Winter Games)


