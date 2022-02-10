Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 10.02.2022 23:05 Uhr

Big Thief
Time Escaping
Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Big Thief
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Alt-J
Bane
Album: The Dream

Spoon
Feels alright
Album: Lucifer on the sofa

Urge Overkill
Forgiven
Album: Oui

Mary J. Blige
Here with me feat. Anderson.Paak
Album: Good Morning, Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige
Rent money feat. Dave East
Album: Good Morning, Gorgeous

Fort Romeau
The Truth
Album: Beings of light

Shamir
Reproductive
Album: Heterosexuality

Moonchild
Love I need feat. Rhapsody
Album: Starfruit

Trentemöller
Like a daydream
Album: Memoria