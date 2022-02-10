Playlist Angie Portmann
10. Februar
Donnerstag, 10. Februar 2022
Big Thief
Time Escaping
Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Big Thief
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Album: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Alt-J
Bane
Album: The Dream
Spoon
Feels alright
Album: Lucifer on the sofa
Urge Overkill
Forgiven
Album: Oui
Mary J. Blige
Here with me feat. Anderson.Paak
Album: Good Morning, Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
Rent money feat. Dave East
Album: Good Morning, Gorgeous
Fort Romeau
The Truth
Album: Beings of light
Shamir
Reproductive
Album: Heterosexuality
Moonchild
Love I need feat. Rhapsody
Album: Starfruit
Trentemöller
Like a daydream
Album: Memoria