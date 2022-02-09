Playlist Ann - Kathrin Mittelstraß
09. Februar
Mittwoch, 09. Februar 2022
Los Bitchos
Pista (Fresh Start)
Album: Let The Festivities Begin
Khruangbin
Maria También
Album: Con Todo El Mundo
YĪN YĪN
Nautilus
Album: The Age of Aquarius
Islandman
Rest in Space
Album: Rest in Space
Los Mirlos
La Danza de Los Mirlos
Album: Los Mirlos - Discografia Completa
DJ Python
Club Sentimiental Vol. 3
Album: Club Sentimientos Vol. 2 – EP
Teno Afrika
Duma ICU feat. Stylo MusiQ
Album: Where You Are
The Ventures
Walk, Don’t Run
Album: Walk Don’t Run
Fleetwood Mac
Albatross
Single
Alabaster DePlume
If You’re Sure You Want to
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1
Olafur Arnalds
We Contain Multitudes
Album: some kind of peace
The War on Drugs
The Haunting Idle
Album: Lost in the Dream
The xx
Intro
Album: The xx
NEU!
Euphoria
NEU! 86