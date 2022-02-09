Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Ann - Kathrin Mittelstraß

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 09.02.2022

09 Februar

Mittwoch, 09. Februar 2022

Los Bitchos
Pista (Fresh Start)
Album: Let The Festivities Begin

Khruangbin
Maria También
Album: Con Todo El Mundo

YĪN YĪN
Nautilus
Album: The Age of Aquarius

Islandman
Rest in Space
Album: Rest in Space

Los Mirlos
La Danza de Los Mirlos
Album: Los Mirlos - Discografia Completa

DJ Python
Club Sentimiental Vol. 3
Album: Club Sentimientos Vol. 2 – EP

Teno Afrika
Duma ICU feat. Stylo MusiQ
Album: Where You Are

The Ventures
Walk, Don’t Run
Album: Walk Don’t Run

Fleetwood Mac
Albatross
Single

Alabaster DePlume
If You’re Sure You Want to
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

Olafur Arnalds
We Contain Multitudes
Album: some kind of peace

The War on Drugs
The Haunting Idle
Album: Lost in the Dream

The xx
Intro
Album: The xx

NEU!
Euphoria
NEU! 86