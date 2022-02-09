Playlist Ann - Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 09. Februar 2022

Los Bitchos

Pista (Fresh Start)

Album: Let The Festivities Begin

Khruangbin

Maria También

Album: Con Todo El Mundo

YĪN YĪN

Nautilus

Album: The Age of Aquarius

Islandman

Rest in Space

Album: Rest in Space

Los Mirlos

La Danza de Los Mirlos

Album: Los Mirlos - Discografia Completa

DJ Python

Club Sentimiental Vol. 3

Album: Club Sentimientos Vol. 2 – EP

Teno Afrika

Duma ICU feat. Stylo MusiQ

Album: Where You Are

The Ventures

Walk, Don’t Run

Album: Walk Don’t Run

Fleetwood Mac

Albatross

Single

Alabaster DePlume

If You’re Sure You Want to

Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

Olafur Arnalds

We Contain Multitudes

Album: some kind of peace

The War on Drugs

The Haunting Idle

Album: Lost in the Dream

The xx

Intro

Album: The xx