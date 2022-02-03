Playlist Thomas Mehringer
03. Februar
Donnerstag, 03. Februar 2022
The Divine Comedy
The Best Mistakes
Album: Charmed Life: Best Of The Divine Comedy
Mitski
The Only Hearbreaker
Album: Lauren Hell
Mitski
Love Me More
Album: Lauren Hell
Yeule
Too Dead Inside
Album: Glitch Princess
Black Country, New Road
The Place Where He Inserted The Blade
Album: Ants From Up There
Black Country, New Road
Concorde
Album: Ants From Up There
Animal Collective
Strung With Everything
Album: Time Skiffs
Abiodun Oyewole
Harlem
Album: Gratitude
Los Bitchos
Las Panteras
Album: Let The Festivities Begin
The Slow Show
Blue Nights
Album: Still Life