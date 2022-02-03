Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Donnerstag, 03. Februar 2022

The Divine Comedy

The Best Mistakes

Album: Charmed Life: Best Of The Divine Comedy

Mitski

The Only Hearbreaker

Album: Lauren Hell

Mitski

Love Me More

Album: Lauren Hell

Yeule

Too Dead Inside

Album: Glitch Princess

Black Country, New Road

The Place Where He Inserted The Blade

Album: Ants From Up There

Black Country, New Road

Concorde

Album: Ants From Up There

Animal Collective

Strung With Everything

Album: Time Skiffs

Abiodun Oyewole

Harlem

Album: Gratitude

Los Bitchos

Las Panteras

Album: Let The Festivities Begin