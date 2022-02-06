Playlist Angie Portmann
06. Februar
Sonntag, 06. Februar 2022
Tocotronic
Ich tauche auf feat. Soap and Skin
Album: Nie wieder Krieg
Tocotronic
Nie wieder Krieg
Album: Nie wieder Krieg
Bayon
Cherie
Album: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2
Los Binkis
Ayer tuve un sueno
Album: Ayer tuve un sueno
Anne
Die Sonne
Album: Elis
Anne
Allein
Album: Elis
Kreidler
Tantrum
Album: Spells and daubs
Kreidler
Dirty laundry
Album: Spells and daubs
Master of all four elements
Rat love
Album: Flesh faker
Master of all four elements
Kissy cheek
Album: Flesh faker