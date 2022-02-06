Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 06.02.2022

06 Februar

Sonntag, 06. Februar 2022

Tocotronic
Ich tauche auf feat. Soap and Skin
Album: Nie wieder Krieg

Tocotronic
Nie wieder Krieg
Album: Nie wieder Krieg

Bayon
Cherie
Album: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2

Los Binkis
Ayer tuve un sueno
Album: Ayer tuve un sueno

Anne
Die Sonne
Album: Elis

Anne
Allein
Album: Elis

Kreidler
Tantrum
Album: Spells and daubs

Kreidler
Dirty laundry
Album: Spells and daubs

Master of all four elements
Rat love
Album: Flesh faker

Master of all four elements
Kissy cheek
Album: Flesh faker