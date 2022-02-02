Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 02.02.2022

02 Februar

Mittwoch, 02. Februar 2022

Tocotronic
Jetzt geht wieder alles von vorne los
Album: Wir kommen um uns zu beschweren

Ayo. Feat Keziah Jones
I'll be right here
Single

Bill Fay
I will find my own way back
Album: Still Some Light

Cat Power
I had a dream Joe
Album: Covers

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Hell Villanelle
Album: B-Sides & Rarities Vol. 2

Kim Gordon & J Mascis
Abstract Blues
Single

Lael Neale
Hotline
Single

Dahlia Sleeps
The calm you keep
Single

Tocotronic
Alles wird in Flammen stehen
Album: Tocotronic

Los Binkis
Ayer tuve un sueno
Album: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2

Tom Morello
Raising Hell feat. Ben Harper
Album: The Atlas Underground Flood

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
It Doesn't Change Anything Abeyance Records-Thirty Tigers
Single

Meskerem Mees
How to be alone
Album: Julius

Tocotronic
Hoffnung 4.21
Album: Nie wieder Krieg