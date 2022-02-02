Playlist Barbara Streidl
02. Februar
Mittwoch, 02. Februar 2022
Tocotronic
Jetzt geht wieder alles von vorne los
Album: Wir kommen um uns zu beschweren
Ayo. Feat Keziah Jones
I'll be right here
Single
Bill Fay
I will find my own way back
Album: Still Some Light
Cat Power
I had a dream Joe
Album: Covers
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Hell Villanelle
Album: B-Sides & Rarities Vol. 2
Kim Gordon & J Mascis
Abstract Blues
Single
Lael Neale
Hotline
Single
Dahlia Sleeps
The calm you keep
Single
Tocotronic
Alles wird in Flammen stehen
Album: Tocotronic
Los Binkis
Ayer tuve un sueno
Album: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2
Tom Morello
Raising Hell feat. Ben Harper
Album: The Atlas Underground Flood
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
It Doesn't Change Anything Abeyance Records-Thirty Tigers
Single
Meskerem Mees
How to be alone
Album: Julius
Tocotronic
Hoffnung 4.21
Album: Nie wieder Krieg