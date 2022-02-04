Playlist Michael Bartle
04. Februar
Freitag, 04. Februar 2022, 23:05 Uhr
Hugh Masekela
Afro Beat Blues
Album: The Chisa Years
Sam Cooke
Bring it on back home
Album: The very best of
Sister Nancy
Bam Bam
Album: Bam Bam 12 Inch
Nick Drake
Place To Be
Album: Pink Moon
Neil Young
Out on the weekend
Album: Harvest
Lady Wray
Under the sun
Album: Piese Of me
Jamael Dean
Akamara
Album: Black Space Tapes
Robert Glasper
Black Superhero
Album: 7 Inch
Gary Bartz NTU Troop
Uhuru Sasa
Album: Harlem Bush Music
Sault
The Beginning of the end
Album: Sault
Tocotronic
Nie wieder Krieg
Album: Nie wieder Krieg
Wolfgang Ambros
De Kinettn wo I schlof
Album: Es lebe der Zentralfriedhof