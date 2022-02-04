Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 04. Februar 2022, 23:05 Uhr

Hugh Masekela

Afro Beat Blues

Album: The Chisa Years

Sam Cooke

Bring it on back home

Album: The very best of

Sister Nancy

Bam Bam

Album: Bam Bam 12 Inch

Nick Drake

Place To Be

Album: Pink Moon

Neil Young

Out on the weekend

Album: Harvest

Lady Wray

Under the sun

Album: Piese Of me

Jamael Dean

Akamara

Album: Black Space Tapes

Robert Glasper

Black Superhero

Album: 7 Inch

Gary Bartz NTU Troop

Uhuru Sasa

Album: Harlem Bush Music

Sault

The Beginning of the end

Album: Sault

Tocotronic

Nie wieder Krieg

Album: Nie wieder Krieg