Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 04.02.2022

04 Februar

Freitag, 04. Februar 2022, 23:05 Uhr

Hugh Masekela
Afro Beat Blues
Album: The Chisa Years

Sam Cooke
Bring it on back home
Album: The very best of

Sister Nancy
Bam Bam
Album: Bam Bam 12 Inch

Nick Drake
Place To Be
Album: Pink Moon

Neil Young
Out on the weekend
Album: Harvest

Lady Wray
Under the sun
Album: Piese Of me

Jamael Dean
Akamara
Album: Black Space Tapes

Robert Glasper
Black Superhero
Album: 7 Inch

Gary Bartz NTU Troop
Uhuru Sasa
Album: Harlem Bush Music

Sault
The Beginning of the end
Album: Sault

Tocotronic
Nie wieder Krieg
Album: Nie wieder Krieg

Wolfgang Ambros
De Kinettn wo I schlof
Album: Es lebe der Zentralfriedhof