Playlist Ann- Kathrin Mittelstraß
26. Januar
Mittwoch, 26. Januar 2022
Brockdorff Klang Labor
Frohe Schritte
Album: Mädchenmusik
Sofia Kourtesis
Estación Esperanza
Single
Metronomy
Things Will Be Fine
Album: Small World
Kevin Devine
Albatross
Single
Molly Nilsson
Avoid Heaven
Album: Extreme
Kevin Morby
Pearly Gates
Album: City Music
Natalie Bergman
Glory Hallelujah, I’m gonna fly Home Soon
Album: Keep Those Teardrops from Falling EP
Waxahatchee
Light of a clear Blue Morning
Album: Saint Cloud +3
Fka Twigs
Meta angel
Album: Caprisongs
Cat Power
Pa Pa Power
Album: Covers
Dead Man’s Bones
Flowers Grow Out of my Grave
Album: Dead Man’s Bones
Get Well Soon
Mantra
Album: Amen
Lana del Rey
Hope is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman like me to have – but I have it
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell