Playlist Ann- Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 26. Januar 2022

Brockdorff Klang Labor

Frohe Schritte

Album: Mädchenmusik

Sofia Kourtesis

Estación Esperanza

Single

Metronomy

Things Will Be Fine

Album: Small World

Kevin Devine

Albatross

Single

Molly Nilsson

Avoid Heaven

Album: Extreme

Kevin Morby

Pearly Gates

Album: City Music

Natalie Bergman

Glory Hallelujah, I’m gonna fly Home Soon

Album: Keep Those Teardrops from Falling EP

Waxahatchee

Light of a clear Blue Morning

Album: Saint Cloud +3

Fka Twigs

Meta angel

Album: Caprisongs

Cat Power

Pa Pa Power

Album: Covers

Dead Man’s Bones

Flowers Grow Out of my Grave

Album: Dead Man’s Bones

Get Well Soon

Mantra

Album: Amen