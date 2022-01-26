Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann- Kathrin Mittelstraß

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 26.01.2022

Mittwoch, 26. Januar 2022

Brockdorff Klang Labor
Frohe Schritte
Album: Mädchenmusik

Sofia Kourtesis
Estación Esperanza
Single

Metronomy
Things Will Be Fine
Album: Small World

Kevin Devine
Albatross
Single

Molly Nilsson
Avoid Heaven
Album: Extreme

Kevin Morby
Pearly Gates
Album: City Music

Natalie Bergman
Glory Hallelujah, I’m gonna fly Home Soon
Album: Keep Those Teardrops from Falling EP

Waxahatchee
Light of a clear Blue Morning
Album: Saint Cloud +3

Fka Twigs
Meta angel
Album: Caprisongs

Cat Power
Pa Pa Power
Album: Covers

Dead Man’s Bones
Flowers Grow Out of my Grave
Album: Dead Man’s Bones

Get Well Soon
Mantra
Album: Amen

Lana del Rey
Hope is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman like me to have – but I have it
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell