Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 13.01.2022 23:05 Uhr

Donnerstag, 13. Januar 2022

Cat Power
Bad Religion
Album: Covers

Elvis Costello
Magnificent hurt
Album: The boy named IF

Bayon
Cherie
Album: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2

Bonobo
Tides feat. Jamila Woods
Album: Fragments

Bonobo
Otomo feat. O'Flynn
Album: Fragments

Grace Cummings
Storm Queen
Album: Storm Queen

Anna von Hausswolff
The mysterious vanishing of Electra
Album: Live at Montreux Jazz Festival

Blood Red Shoes
Morbid fascination
Album: Ghosts on tape

Earl Sweatshirt
Titanic
Album: Sick!

FKA Twigs
Tears in the club feat. The Weeknd
Album: Caprisongs

Die Wilde Jagd
Atem
Album: Atem