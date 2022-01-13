Playlist Angie Portmann
13. Januar
Donnerstag, 13. Januar 2022
Cat Power
Bad Religion
Album: Covers
Elvis Costello
Magnificent hurt
Album: The boy named IF
Bayon
Cherie
Album: Songs of Gastarbeiter Vol. 2
Bonobo
Tides feat. Jamila Woods
Album: Fragments
Bonobo
Otomo feat. O'Flynn
Album: Fragments
Grace Cummings
Storm Queen
Album: Storm Queen
Anna von Hausswolff
The mysterious vanishing of Electra
Album: Live at Montreux Jazz Festival
Blood Red Shoes
Morbid fascination
Album: Ghosts on tape
Earl Sweatshirt
Titanic
Album: Sick!
FKA Twigs
Tears in the club feat. The Weeknd
Album: Caprisongs
Die Wilde Jagd
Atem
Album: Atem