Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 11. Januar 2022

Minotauros

Artesiano

Album: Songs of Gastarbeiter, Volume 2

Omar Pene

Wéthié

Album: Climat

Fazer

Cuentro

Album: Plex

Aksak Maboul

Silhouettes (Vanishing Twin Remix)

Album: Redrawn Figures 1

Garcia Peoples

Here we are

Album: Dodging Dues

Geese

Disco

Album: Projector

Talking Heads

Psycho Killer

Album: 77

Blood Red Shoes

Begging

Album: Ghosts on Tape

Bruce Springsteen

Prove it all Night

Album: Darkness on the Edge of Town