Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 11.01.2022

11 Januar

Dienstag, 11. Januar 2022

Minotauros
Artesiano
Album: Songs of Gastarbeiter, Volume 2

Omar Pene
Wéthié
Album: Climat

Fazer
Cuentro
Album: Plex

Aksak Maboul
Silhouettes (Vanishing Twin Remix)
Album: Redrawn Figures 1

Garcia Peoples
Here we are
Album: Dodging Dues

Geese
Disco
Album: Projector

Talking Heads
Psycho Killer
Album: 77

Blood Red Shoes
Begging
Album: Ghosts on Tape

Bruce Springsteen
Prove it all Night
Album: Darkness on the Edge of Town

Mono
And Eternity in an Hour
Album: Pilgrimage of the Soul


1