Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 27.12.2021

Montag, 27. Dezember 2021

Fazer
Dezember
Album: Loop

Little Simz feat. Cleo Sol
I See You
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert 

Little Simz feat Obongjayar
Point and kill  
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert 

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Ble Aeth Yr Amser
Album: Yn Rio

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Botafogo Blue  
Album: Yn Rio

Durand Jones & The Indications feat Aaron Frazier
Love Will Work It Out
Album: Private Space

WEB MAX
Web Web x Max Herre feat. Brandee Younger
Satori Ways

Arlo Parks
Collapsed In Sunbeams   
Album: Collapsed In Sunbeams   

Masha Qrella
Blaudunkel   
Album: Woanders

Masha Qrella
Hure
Album: Woanders

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra
Movement
Album: Promises

Trio Elf
What it seems
Album: Fram