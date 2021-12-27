Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 27. Dezember 2021

Fazer

Dezember

Album: Loop

Little Simz feat. Cleo Sol

I See You

Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Little Simz feat Obongjayar

Point and kill

Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales

Ble Aeth Yr Amser

Album: Yn Rio

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales

Botafogo Blue

Album: Yn Rio



Durand Jones & The Indications feat Aaron Frazier

Love Will Work It Out

Album: Private Space

WEB MAX

Web Web x Max Herre feat. Brandee Younger

Satori Ways

Arlo Parks

Collapsed In Sunbeams

Album: Collapsed In Sunbeams

Masha Qrella

Blaudunkel

Album: Woanders

Masha Qrella

Hure

Album: Woanders

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra

Movement

Album: Promises