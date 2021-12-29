Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 29.12.2021

Obongjayar & Sarz
Gone Girl
Album: Sweetness (EP)

Jessie Ware
Please
Single

SOPHIE & Autechre
BIPP (Autechre Mx)
Single

Haftbefehl
Kaputte Aufzüge
Album: Das schwarze Album

Xenia Rubinos
Don't Put Me In Red
Album: Una Rosa

Hana Vu
Keeper
Album: Public Storage

Indigo De Souza
Real Pain
Album: Any Shape You Take

GLOR1A
Sad Surveillance
Album: Metal (EP)

Lydia Daher und Übertragbar
Gut und vergeblich
Album: Penetrante Realität

Lady Gaga
Rain On Me (Arca Remix)
Album: Dawn Of Chromatica

Wolf Alice
Delicious Things
Album: Blue Weekend

L'Rain
Find It
Album: Fatigue


