Playlist Michael Bartle / Amy Zayed
19. Dezember
Sonntag, 19. Dezember 2021
Marianne Faithful
It's all over now
Albu: Marianne Faithful
Marianne Faithful
As tears go by
Album: As tears go by
Marianne Faithful
Come and stay with me
Album: Marianne Faithful
Rolling Stones
Sympathy for the devil
Album: Sympathy for the devil
Rolling Stones
You can't always get what you want
Album: Single
Marianne Faithful
Witches Song
Album: Broken English
Marianne Faithful
The ballad of Lucy Jordan
Album: Broken English
Marianne Faithful
Why d'ya do it?
Album: Broken English
Marianne Faithful
Kissin' Time
Album: Kissin' Time
Marianne Faithful
Broken English
Album: Broken English