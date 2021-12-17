Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 17.12.2021 23:05 Uhr

17 Dezember

Freitag, 17. Dezember 2021

Hannu Karjalainen
Fish in the afternoon
Album: Luxe

Skee Mask
CG Drip Coldcut
Album: @0-Compilation /by Coldcut

Laraaji
Illustion of Time
Album: @0-Compilation /by Coldcut

Andras
CP3
Album: Chill Pill III

Nice Girl
Will U
Album: Chill Pill III

Ambiance
Camouflage
Album: Rainer Trüby presents Soulgliding

Kamasi Washington
Sttreet Fighter Mas
Album: Heaven and Earth

Kamasi Washington
Song For Fraser
Album: Becoming - OST

Ben Lamar Gay
In Tongues...
Album: Droves Open Arms To Open Us

Paul Weller
Wildwood
Album: An Orchestrated Songbook With Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra