Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
17. Dezember
Freitag, 17. Dezember 2021
Hannu Karjalainen
Fish in the afternoon
Album: Luxe
Skee Mask
CG Drip Coldcut
Album: @0-Compilation /by Coldcut
Laraaji
Illustion of Time
Album: @0-Compilation /by Coldcut
Andras
CP3
Album: Chill Pill III
Nice Girl
Will U
Album: Chill Pill III
Ambiance
Camouflage
Album: Rainer Trüby presents Soulgliding
Kamasi Washington
Sttreet Fighter Mas
Album: Heaven and Earth
Kamasi Washington
Song For Fraser
Album: Becoming - OST
Ben Lamar Gay
In Tongues...
Album: Droves Open Arms To Open Us
Paul Weller
Wildwood
Album: An Orchestrated Songbook With Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra