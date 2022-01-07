Playlist Michael Bartle
07. Januar
Freitag, 07. Januar 2022
Wendy Rene
After Laughter Comes Tears
Album: Complete Stax & Vault
Wu Tang Clan
Tearz
Album: Enter The Wu Tang
Neil Young
Harvest
Album: Harvest
Led Zeppelin
Going to California
Album: IV
El Michels Affair
Last Blast
Album: Yeti Season
Embryo
Januar
Album: Auf Auf
Wau Wauf Collectif
Mouhammodou Lo and his children
Album: Yaral Sa Doom
Sofia Kourtesis
By your side
Album: Fresia Magdalena
David Bowie
Memory of a free festival
Album: Space Oddity
Nina Simone
Wild is the wind
Album: Wild is the wind
Penny & The Quarters
You and me
Single