Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Michael Bartle

Stand: 07.01.2022

07 Januar

Freitag, 07. Januar 2022

Wendy Rene
After Laughter Comes Tears
Album: Complete Stax & Vault

Wu Tang Clan
Tearz
Album: Enter The Wu Tang

Neil Young
Harvest
Album: Harvest

Led Zeppelin
Going to California
Album: IV

El Michels Affair
Last Blast
Album: Yeti Season

Embryo
Januar
Album: Auf Auf

Wau Wauf Collectif
Mouhammodou Lo and his children
Album: Yaral Sa Doom

Sofia Kourtesis
By your side
Album: Fresia Magdalena

David Bowie
Memory of a free festival
Album: Space Oddity

Nina Simone
Wild is the wind
Album: Wild is the wind

Penny & The Quarters
You and me
Single


1