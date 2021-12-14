Playlist Roderich Fabian
14. Dezember
Dienstag, 14. Dezember 2021
Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Welcome back
Album: Barn
The Cutthroat Brothers and Mike Watt
Devil in Berlin
Album: Devil in Berlin
Nathan Gray
Radio Silence
Album: Rebel Songs
Bruce Springsteen
Candy's Boy
Album: The Promise
Pearly Gate Music
I was a Wand'rer
Album: Mainly Gestalt Ponography
Spell Songs feat. Katerine Polwart
Thrift (Dig in, dig in)
Album: Spell Songs II: Let the Light in
The Roches
The Married Men
Album: The Roches
Carolina Lee
Crossroads
Album: Haunted Houses
Jefferson Airplane
Lather
Album: Crown of Creation
Jackson + Sellers
As you run
Album: Breaking Point
VooCha
Frankenstein in a Mini-Skirt
Album: Everything changes
Diana Ross
Just in Case
Album: Thank you