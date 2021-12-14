Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 14.12.2021

14 Dezember

Dienstag, 14. Dezember 2021

Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Welcome back
Album: Barn

The Cutthroat Brothers and Mike Watt
Devil in Berlin
Album: Devil in Berlin

Nathan Gray
Radio Silence
Album: Rebel Songs

Bruce Springsteen
Candy's Boy
Album: The Promise

Pearly Gate Music
I was a Wand'rer
Album: Mainly Gestalt Ponography

Spell Songs feat. Katerine Polwart
Thrift (Dig in, dig in)
Album: Spell Songs II: Let the Light in

The Roches
The Married Men
Album: The Roches

Carolina Lee
Crossroads
Album: Haunted Houses

Jefferson Airplane
Lather
Album: Crown of Creation

Jackson + Sellers
As you run
Album: Breaking Point

VooCha
Frankenstein in a Mini-Skirt
Album: Everything changes

Diana Ross
Just in Case
Album: Thank you


