Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Von: Matthias Röckl

Stand: 11.12.2021

11 Dezember

Samstag, 11. Dezember 2021

Bonnie Prince Billy, Matt Sweeney
Hall of Deaths
Album: Superwolves

Felice Brothers
Be At Rest
Album: From dreams to dust

Cat Power
Bad Religion
Album: A paitr of brown eyes

Jose Gonzales
Tjomme
Album: Local Valley

Serpentwithfeet
Amir
Album: Deacon

Charlotte Day Wilson
Mountains
Album: Alpha

Chet Faker
Get High
Album: Hotel Surrender

Amythyst Kia
Black Myself
Album: Black Myself

Greentea Peng
Free My People (feat. Simmy, Kid Cruise)
Album: Man Made

Arlo Parks
Hope
Album: Collapsed in Sunbeams

Lil Simz
Woman feat. Cleo Sol
Album: Sometimes I might be Introvert

Wizkid
Essence
Album: Made in Lagos

Tems feat. Brent Faiyaz
Found
Album: If orange was a place


0