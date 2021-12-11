Playlist Matthias Röckl
11. Dezember
Samstag, 11. Dezember 2021
Bonnie Prince Billy, Matt Sweeney
Hall of Deaths
Album: Superwolves
Felice Brothers
Be At Rest
Album: From dreams to dust
Cat Power
Bad Religion
Album: A paitr of brown eyes
Jose Gonzales
Tjomme
Album: Local Valley
Serpentwithfeet
Amir
Album: Deacon
Charlotte Day Wilson
Mountains
Album: Alpha
Chet Faker
Get High
Album: Hotel Surrender
Amythyst Kia
Black Myself
Album: Black Myself
Greentea Peng
Free My People (feat. Simmy, Kid Cruise)
Album: Man Made
Arlo Parks
Hope
Album: Collapsed in Sunbeams
Lil Simz
Woman feat. Cleo Sol
Album: Sometimes I might be Introvert
Wizkid
Essence
Album: Made in Lagos
Tems feat. Brent Faiyaz
Found
Album: If orange was a place