Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 09.12.2021 23:05 Uhr

09 Dezember

Donnerstag, 09. Dezember 2021

Cutthroat Brothers & Mike Watt
Love, Drugs etc.
Album: Devil in Berlin

Nalan
Bed of tears
Album: I'm good - The Crying Tape

Nalan
Son Kez
Album: I'm good - The Crying Tape

Neil Young with Crazy Horse
Heading West
Album: Barn

Michael Hurley
Are your here for teh festival
Album: The time for the foxgloves

Michael Hurley
Alabama
Album: The time for the foxgloves

Paul Weller
My ever changing modds
Album: An Orchestrated Songbook

Fleet Foxes
I can believe you
Album: A very lonely solstice

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy
OD'd in Devner (feat. Matt Sweeney)
Album: Blind Date Party

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy
Wish you were gay (feat. Sean O'Hagan)
Album: Blind Date Party

Mississippi Isabelle
At all
Album: V.A. Occupy Resist Produce Repeat / Die Seiferei Soli-Sampler

Jeff Parker
Suffolk
Album: Forfolks