Playlist Matthias Hacker
09. Dezember
Donnerstag, 09. Dezember 2021
Cutthroat Brothers & Mike Watt
Love, Drugs etc.
Album: Devil in Berlin
Nalan
Bed of tears
Album: I'm good - The Crying Tape
Nalan
Son Kez
Album: I'm good - The Crying Tape
Neil Young with Crazy Horse
Heading West
Album: Barn
Michael Hurley
Are your here for teh festival
Album: The time for the foxgloves
Michael Hurley
Alabama
Album: The time for the foxgloves
Paul Weller
My ever changing modds
Album: An Orchestrated Songbook
Fleet Foxes
I can believe you
Album: A very lonely solstice
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy
OD'd in Devner (feat. Matt Sweeney)
Album: Blind Date Party
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy
Wish you were gay (feat. Sean O'Hagan)
Album: Blind Date Party
Mississippi Isabelle
At all
Album: V.A. Occupy Resist Produce Repeat / Die Seiferei Soli-Sampler
Jeff Parker
Suffolk
Album: Forfolks