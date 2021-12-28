Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 28. Dezember 2021

Billie Eilish

Goldwing

Album: Happier than ever

Goat Girl

The Crack

Album: On all Fours

Jeff Mills

The Séance

Album: The Clairvoyant

Lana Del Rey

For free

Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club

Jimi Tenor

O-Sex

Album: Deep Sound Learning (1993-2000)

K.I.Z.

Ja

Album: Rap über Hass

Mano Le Tough

Ay ay mi mi

Album. Together

Lucy Dacus

Thumbs

Album: Home Video

Anika

Finger Pies

Album: Change

Parquet Courts

Walking at a Downtown Pace

Album: Sympathy for Life

Big Thief

Certainty

Album: Single

Spoon

The Hardest Cut

Album: Single

Aimee Mann

You fall

Album: Queens of the summer hotel