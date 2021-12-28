Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 28.12.2021 23:05 Uhr

28 Dezember

Dienstag, 28. Dezember 2021

Billie Eilish
Goldwing
Album: Happier than ever

Goat Girl
The Crack
Album: On all Fours

Jeff Mills
The Séance
Album: The Clairvoyant

Lana Del Rey
For free
Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club

Jimi Tenor
O-Sex
Album: Deep Sound Learning (1993-2000)

K.I.Z.
Ja
Album: Rap über Hass

Mano Le Tough
Ay ay mi mi
Album. Together

Lucy Dacus
Thumbs
Album: Home Video

Anika
Finger Pies
Album: Change

Parquet Courts
Walking at a Downtown Pace
Album: Sympathy for Life

Big Thief
Certainty
Album: Single

Spoon
The Hardest Cut
Album: Single

Aimee Mann
You fall
Album: Queens of the summer hotel

Joan as Police Woman / Tony Allen/ Dave Okumu
Enter the Dragon
Album: The solution is restless