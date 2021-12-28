Playlist Roderich Fabian
Billie Eilish
Goldwing
Album: Happier than ever
Goat Girl
The Crack
Album: On all Fours
Jeff Mills
The Séance
Album: The Clairvoyant
Lana Del Rey
For free
Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club
Jimi Tenor
O-Sex
Album: Deep Sound Learning (1993-2000)
K.I.Z.
Ja
Album: Rap über Hass
Mano Le Tough
Ay ay mi mi
Album. Together
Lucy Dacus
Thumbs
Album: Home Video
Anika
Finger Pies
Album: Change
Parquet Courts
Walking at a Downtown Pace
Album: Sympathy for Life
Big Thief
Certainty
Album: Single
Spoon
The Hardest Cut
Album: Single
Aimee Mann
You fall
Album: Queens of the summer hotel
Joan as Police Woman / Tony Allen/ Dave Okumu
Enter the Dragon
Album: The solution is restless