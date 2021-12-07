Playlist Fabian Roderich
07. Dezember
Dienstag, 07. Dezember 2021
Houeida Hedfi
Baisers amers de L‘ Euphrat
Album: Fleuves de L’Ame
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18
Botafogo Blue
Album: Yn Rio
Richard Dawson & Circle
Ivy
Album: Henki
My Morniing Jacket
Love Love Love
Album: My Morning Jacket
Bill Callahan & Bonnie `Prince` Billy
Blackness of the Night
Album: Blind Date Party
Cat Stevens
Blackness of the Night
Single
Bill Callahan & Bonnie `Prince` Billy
I’ve been the One
Abum: Blind Date Party
Little Feat
I’ve been the One
Album: Little Feat
Bill Callahan & Bonnie `Prince` Billy
Deacon Blues
Album: Blind Date Party
Steely Dan
Deacon Blues
Album: Aja
Cooly G
We can find Love, too
Single