Playlist Fabian Roderich

Dienstag, 07. Dezember 2021

Houeida Hedfi

Baisers amers de L‘ Euphrat

Album: Fleuves de L’Ame

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18

Botafogo Blue

Album: Yn Rio

Richard Dawson & Circle

Ivy

Album: Henki

My Morniing Jacket

Love Love Love

Album: My Morning Jacket

Bill Callahan & Bonnie `Prince` Billy

Blackness of the Night

Album: Blind Date Party

Cat Stevens

Blackness of the Night

Single

Bill Callahan & Bonnie `Prince` Billy

I’ve been the One

Abum: Blind Date Party

Little Feat

I’ve been the One

Album: Little Feat

Bill Callahan & Bonnie `Prince` Billy

Deacon Blues

Album: Blind Date Party

Steely Dan

Deacon Blues

Album: Aja