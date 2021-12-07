Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Fabian Roderich

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 07.12.2021

Houeida Hedfi
Baisers amers de L‘ Euphrat
Album: Fleuves de L’Ame

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18
Botafogo Blue
Album: Yn Rio

Richard Dawson & Circle
Ivy
Album: Henki

My Morniing Jacket
Love Love Love
Album: My Morning Jacket

Bill Callahan & Bonnie `Prince` Billy
Blackness of the Night
Album: Blind Date Party

Cat Stevens
Blackness of the Night
Single

Bill Callahan & Bonnie `Prince` Billy
I’ve been the One
Abum: Blind Date Party

Little Feat
I’ve been the One
Album: Little Feat

Bill Callahan & Bonnie `Prince` Billy
Deacon Blues
Album: Blind Date Party

Steely Dan
Deacon Blues
Album: Aja

Cooly G
We can find Love, too
Single