Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 08.12.2021

08 Dezember

Mittwoch, 08. Dezember 2021

Blow
Lost your soul
Single

Lump
Animal
Album: Animal

Courtney Barnett
Write a list of things to look forward to
Album: Things take time, take time

Emma-Jean Thackray
Spectre
Album: Yellow

Nalan
Bed of tears
Album: I’m Good. The Crying Tape

Damon Albarn
Darkness to light
Album: The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Vortex
Album: B-Sides & Rarities Part II

Musa Dagh
Plural Me
Single

Meskerem Mees
Seasons Shift
Album: Julius 

Moritz Krämer
Nackt und einsam
Album: Die traurigen Hummer

Beirut
Fisher Island Sound
Album: Artifacts

Angel Olsen
Gloria
Album: Single

Billie Eilish
Lost Cause
Album: -