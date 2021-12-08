Playlist Barbara Streidl
08. Dezember
Blow
Lost your soul
Single
Lump
Animal
Album: Animal
Courtney Barnett
Write a list of things to look forward to
Album: Things take time, take time
Emma-Jean Thackray
Spectre
Album: Yellow
Nalan
Bed of tears
Album: I’m Good. The Crying Tape
Damon Albarn
Darkness to light
Album: The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Vortex
Album: B-Sides & Rarities Part II
Musa Dagh
Plural Me
Single
Meskerem Mees
Seasons Shift
Album: Julius
Moritz Krämer
Nackt und einsam
Album: Die traurigen Hummer
Beirut
Fisher Island Sound
Album: Artifacts
Angel Olsen
Gloria
Album: Single
Billie Eilish
Lost Cause
Album: -