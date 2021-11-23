Playlist Fabian Roderich

Dienstag, 23. November 2021

O.C. Smith

The Son of Hickory Holler’s Tramp

Single

Chuck Berry

Mean ol’ World

Album: Live from Blueberry Hill

Superdownhome

Kick out the Jams

Album: No Balls, No Blues Chips

Squid

America

Single

Descendents

Nightage

Album: 9th & Walnut

The Dave Clark Five

Glad all over

Single

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Go get a Tattoo

Album: Sticky

The Joy Formidable

Interval

Album: Into the Blue

Twisk

Mind the Gap

Album: Intimate Polity

Albert Luxus

Yin Yin

Album: Yin Yin

Dave Gahan

Where my Love lies asleep

Album: Imposter

Rufus Wainwright & The Amsterdam Sinfonietta

All I want

Album: Rufus Wainwright & The Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Jacques Brel

Amsterdam

Album: Infinement