Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Fabian Roderich

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 23.11.2021

23 November

Dienstag, 23. November 2021

O.C. Smith
The Son of Hickory Holler’s Tramp
Single

Chuck Berry
Mean ol’ World
Album: Live from Blueberry Hill

Superdownhome
Kick out the Jams
Album: No Balls, No Blues Chips

Squid
America
Single

Descendents
Nightage
Album: 9th & Walnut

The Dave Clark Five
Glad all over
Single

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Go get a Tattoo
Album: Sticky

The Joy Formidable
Interval
Album: Into the Blue

Twisk
Mind the Gap
Album: Intimate Polity

Albert Luxus
Yin Yin
Album: Yin Yin

Dave Gahan
Where my Love lies asleep
Album: Imposter

Rufus Wainwright & The Amsterdam Sinfonietta
All I want
Album: Rufus Wainwright & The Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Jacques Brel
Amsterdam
Album: Infinement

Love-Songs & U. Schütte
Unregelmäßiges Klicken
(SPannende Musik)