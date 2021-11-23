Playlist Fabian Roderich
23. November
Dienstag, 23. November 2021
O.C. Smith
The Son of Hickory Holler’s Tramp
Single
Chuck Berry
Mean ol’ World
Album: Live from Blueberry Hill
Superdownhome
Kick out the Jams
Album: No Balls, No Blues Chips
Squid
America
Single
Descendents
Nightage
Album: 9th & Walnut
The Dave Clark Five
Glad all over
Single
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Go get a Tattoo
Album: Sticky
The Joy Formidable
Interval
Album: Into the Blue
Twisk
Mind the Gap
Album: Intimate Polity
Albert Luxus
Yin Yin
Album: Yin Yin
Dave Gahan
Where my Love lies asleep
Album: Imposter
Rufus Wainwright & The Amsterdam Sinfonietta
All I want
Album: Rufus Wainwright & The Amsterdam Sinfonietta
Jacques Brel
Amsterdam
Album: Infinement
Love-Songs & U. Schütte
Unregelmäßiges Klicken
(SPannende Musik)