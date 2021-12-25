Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Samstag, 25. Dezember 2021

Bärchen & Die Milchbubis

Jung kaputt spart Altersheime

Album: Endlich komplett betrunken

Connie Smith

To Pieces

Album: The Cry of the Hearts

The Flatlanders

Give my Love to Rose

Abum: Treasure of Love

Jeb Loy Nichols with Cold Diamond & Mink

Living It Up

Album: Jeb Loy

Geoff Muldaur

Prairie Lullabye

Album: His Last Letter

Geoff Muldaur

Gold Tooth Blues

Album: His Last Letter

Geoff Muldaur

Heavenly Grass

Album: His Last Letter

Sun Ra Arkestra

Swirling

Album: Swirling

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy

Make worry for Me

Album: Superwolves

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy feat. Matt Kinsey

Red Tailed Hawk

Album: Blind Date Party

Matthew E. White

Shine a Light for Me

Album: K Bay