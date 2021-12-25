Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 25.12.2021

25 Dezember

Samstag, 25. Dezember 2021

Bärchen & Die Milchbubis
Jung kaputt spart Altersheime
Album: Endlich komplett betrunken

Connie Smith
To Pieces
Album: The Cry of the Hearts

The Flatlanders
Give my Love to Rose
Abum: Treasure of Love

Jeb Loy Nichols with Cold Diamond & Mink
Living It Up
Album: Jeb Loy

Geoff Muldaur
Prairie Lullabye
Album: His Last Letter

Geoff Muldaur
Gold Tooth Blues
Album: His Last Letter

Geoff Muldaur
Heavenly Grass
Album: His Last Letter

Sun Ra Arkestra  
Swirling
Album: Swirling   

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy
Make worry for Me
Album: Superwolves

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy feat. Matt Kinsey
Red Tailed Hawk
Album: Blind Date Party

Matthew E. White
Shine a Light for Me
Album: K Bay

Alasdair Roberts og Völvur
Hymn of Welcome
Album: The Old Fabled River