Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
25. Dezember
Samstag, 25. Dezember 2021
Bärchen & Die Milchbubis
Jung kaputt spart Altersheime
Album: Endlich komplett betrunken
Connie Smith
To Pieces
Album: The Cry of the Hearts
The Flatlanders
Give my Love to Rose
Abum: Treasure of Love
Jeb Loy Nichols with Cold Diamond & Mink
Living It Up
Album: Jeb Loy
Geoff Muldaur
Prairie Lullabye
Album: His Last Letter
Geoff Muldaur
Gold Tooth Blues
Album: His Last Letter
Geoff Muldaur
Heavenly Grass
Album: His Last Letter
Sun Ra Arkestra
Swirling
Album: Swirling
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy
Make worry for Me
Album: Superwolves
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy feat. Matt Kinsey
Red Tailed Hawk
Album: Blind Date Party
Matthew E. White
Shine a Light for Me
Album: K Bay
Alasdair Roberts og Völvur
Hymn of Welcome
Album: The Old Fabled River