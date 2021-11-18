Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 18.11.2021 23:05 Uhr

18 November

Donnerstag, 18. November 2021

Ben LaMar Gay
Sometimes I forget how summer looks on you
Album: Open arms to open us

Ben LaMar Gay
Bang Melodically Bang
Album: Open arms to open us

Makaya McCraven
A slice of the top
Album: Deciphering the message

Makaya McCraven
Black Rhythm happening
Album: Deciphering the message

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Mt BAker
Album: @0-Compilation

Houeida Hedfi
Souffles du nil
Album: Fleuves de l'Ame

Deap Vally
High horse
Album: Marriage

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
It don't bother me
Album: Raise the roof

Euroteuro
Wenn alle das täten
Album: Volume II

Chris Liebling
Fault line feat. Miles Cooer Seaton
Album: Another day