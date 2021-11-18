Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
18. November
Donnerstag, 18. November 2021
Ben LaMar Gay
Sometimes I forget how summer looks on you
Album: Open arms to open us
Ben LaMar Gay
Bang Melodically Bang
Album: Open arms to open us
Makaya McCraven
A slice of the top
Album: Deciphering the message
Makaya McCraven
Black Rhythm happening
Album: Deciphering the message
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Mt BAker
Album: @0-Compilation
Houeida Hedfi
Souffles du nil
Album: Fleuves de l'Ame
Deap Vally
High horse
Album: Marriage
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
It don't bother me
Album: Raise the roof
Euroteuro
Wenn alle das täten
Album: Volume II
Chris Liebling
Fault line feat. Miles Cooer Seaton
Album: Another day