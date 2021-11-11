Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 11.11.2021

11 November

Donnerstag, 11. November 2021

Irreversible Entanglements
Open The Gates
Album: Open The Gates

Courtney Barnett
Rae Street
Album: Things Take Time, Take Time

Courtney Barnett
Here’s the thing
Album: Things Take Time, Take Time

Rosie Lowe & Duval Timothy
Gonna Be
Album: Son

Damon Albarn
Tower Of Montevideo
Album: The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

Damon Albarn
The Cormorant
Album: The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

Jon Hopkins
Sit Around The Fire (feat. Ram Dass)
Album: Music For Psychedelic Therapy

Idles
Beachland Ballroom
Album: Crawler

Pip Blom
You don’t want this
Album: Welcome Break

Embryo
Yu Mala
Album: Auf Auf

Aesop Rock
Jazz Hands
Album: Garbology