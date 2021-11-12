Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 12.11.2021

12 November

Freitag, 12. November 2021

Geese
Rain Dance
Album: Projector

Pib Blom
It Should Have been Fun
Album: Welcome Break

Pib Blom
I’m Not Easy to Like
Album: Welcome Break

Pib Blom
Different Tune
Album: Welcome Break

Squid
GLOBAL GROOVE (Cosey Fanni Tutti)
Album: eo

The Pop Group
Thief Of Fire
Album: Y in Dub

The Pop Group
Snowgirl
Album: Y in Dub

Lee Ranaldo
In Virus Times Pt 1
Album: In Virus Times

Pib Blom
Faces
Album: Welcome Break

Gus Englehorn
InThe Gate
Album: ep

Gus Englehorn
My Own Paradise
Album: Death & Transfiguration

Robert Sotelo
The Currency Is Love
Album: Celebrant