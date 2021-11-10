Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 10.11.2021 23:05 Uhr

10 November

Mittwoch, 10. November 2021

Tocotronic feat. Soap&Skin
Ich tauche auf
Album: Single

Le Ren
I already love you
Album: Leftovers

Felice Brothers
Inferno
Album: From Dreams to Dust

Sault
Light's in your hands
Album: Nine

Damon Albarn
Royal Morning Blue
Album: Single

Arlo Parks
Caroline
Album: Collapsed in sunbeams

Reb Fountain
Foxbright
Album: Iris

Anna Erhard
I wish
Album: Single

Eliza Shaddad
Blossom
Album: The woman you want

Katelyn Tarver
All our friends are splitting up
Album: Single

Bright Eyes
Just once in the world
Album: Down in the weeds, where the world once was

Katy Kirby
Traffic
Album: Cool dry place

David Gaffney
Hot Air Balloon
Album: Boneshaker