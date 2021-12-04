Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Samstag, 04. Dezember 2021

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy

Kidnapped By Neptune

Albm: Single

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy feat. Matt Sweeney

OD'd in Denver

Album: Blind Date Party

Cat Power

It wasn't God

Album: Covers

Cat Power

Sweedeedee

Album: The Covers Record

Michael Hurley

Beer, Ale and Wine

Album: The Time of the Fox Gloves

Michael Hurley

Se Fue en la Noche

Album: The Time of the Fox Gloves

John Prine

Just Waitin'

Album: For Better, or Worse

Valerie June

Summer's End

Album: Broken Hearts, Dirty Windows

Dan Reeder

Mexican Home

Album: -

Emmylou Harris

Hello In There

Album: Broken Hearts, Dirty Windows

Asleep at the Wheel feat. W, Nelson & Emmylou Harris

The Road will Hold me Tonight

Album: Half a Hundred Years

Lucinda Williams

I Want to Go with you

Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4