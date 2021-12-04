Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
04. Dezember
Samstag, 04. Dezember 2021
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy
Kidnapped By Neptune
Albm: Single
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy feat. Matt Sweeney
OD'd in Denver
Album: Blind Date Party
Cat Power
It wasn't God
Album: Covers
Cat Power
Sweedeedee
Album: The Covers Record
Michael Hurley
Beer, Ale and Wine
Album: The Time of the Fox Gloves
Michael Hurley
Se Fue en la Noche
Album: The Time of the Fox Gloves
John Prine
Just Waitin'
Album: For Better, or Worse
Valerie June
Summer's End
Album: Broken Hearts, Dirty Windows
Dan Reeder
Mexican Home
Album: -
Emmylou Harris
Hello In There
Album: Broken Hearts, Dirty Windows
Asleep at the Wheel feat. W, Nelson & Emmylou Harris
The Road will Hold me Tonight
Album: Half a Hundred Years
Lucinda Williams
I Want to Go with you
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4
Lucinda Williams
Political World
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 3