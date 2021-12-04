Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Von: Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 04.12.2021

04 Dezember

Samstag, 04. Dezember 2021

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy
Kidnapped By Neptune
Albm: Single

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy feat. Matt Sweeney
OD'd in Denver
Album: Blind Date Party

Cat Power
It wasn't God
Album: Covers

Cat Power
Sweedeedee
Album: The Covers Record

Michael Hurley
Beer, Ale and Wine
Album: The Time of the Fox Gloves

Michael Hurley
Se Fue en la Noche
Album: The Time of the Fox Gloves

John Prine
Just Waitin'
Album: For Better, or Worse

Valerie June
Summer's End
Album: Broken Hearts, Dirty Windows

Dan Reeder
Mexican Home
Album: -

Emmylou Harris
Hello In There
Album: Broken Hearts, Dirty Windows

Asleep at the Wheel feat. W, Nelson & Emmylou Harris
The Road will Hold me Tonight
Album: Half a Hundred Years

Lucinda Williams
I Want to Go with you
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4

Lucinda Williams
Political World
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 3


0