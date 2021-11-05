Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Von: Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 05.11.2021

05 November

Freitag, 05. November 2021

Portugal. The Man feat. Cherry Glazerr
Steal my sunshine
Album: Single

Len
Steal my sunshine
Album: Single

Andrea True Connection
More more More
Album: Single

La Luz
In the country
Album: La Luz

Laura Nyro
Poverty Train
Album: Eli And The Thirteenth Confession

Kanye West
Father stretch my hand Pt 1
Album: The Life Of Pablo

Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir
Like a ship
Album: Like A Ship

Gotts Street Park
Diego
Album: Diego EP

Los Bitchos
Lss Panteras
Album: Single

Kit Sebastian
Affet Beni
Album: Melodi

The Bland
Valencia Cario
Album: Single

Nada Surf
Tanto Amor (So much love)
Album: Cycle Through EP

Checkface
Reward Points
Album: Emphatically Mo (B-Sides)

Lily Konigsberg
That's the way I like it
Album: Lily we need to talk now

The Beths
I'm not gettin' excited
Album: Auckland, New Zealand, 2020

Die Zimmermänner
Wo bleibt denn da die Lebensqualität
Album: 1001 Wege, Sex zu machen ohne daran Spaß zu haben

The Beatles
Across the universe (Glyn Johns 1970 Mix)
Album: Let It Be Box/Let it be EP


