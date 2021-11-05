Playlist Achim Bogdahn
05. November
Freitag, 05. November 2021
Portugal. The Man feat. Cherry Glazerr
Steal my sunshine
Album: Single
Len
Steal my sunshine
Album: Single
Andrea True Connection
More more More
Album: Single
La Luz
In the country
Album: La Luz
Laura Nyro
Poverty Train
Album: Eli And The Thirteenth Confession
Kanye West
Father stretch my hand Pt 1
Album: The Life Of Pablo
Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth For Christ Choir
Like a ship
Album: Like A Ship
Gotts Street Park
Diego
Album: Diego EP
Los Bitchos
Lss Panteras
Album: Single
Kit Sebastian
Affet Beni
Album: Melodi
The Bland
Valencia Cario
Album: Single
Nada Surf
Tanto Amor (So much love)
Album: Cycle Through EP
Checkface
Reward Points
Album: Emphatically Mo (B-Sides)
Lily Konigsberg
That's the way I like it
Album: Lily we need to talk now
The Beths
I'm not gettin' excited
Album: Auckland, New Zealand, 2020
Die Zimmermänner
Wo bleibt denn da die Lebensqualität
Album: 1001 Wege, Sex zu machen ohne daran Spaß zu haben
The Beatles
Across the universe (Glyn Johns 1970 Mix)
Album: Let It Be Box/Let it be EP