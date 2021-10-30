Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Samstag, 30. Oktober 2021

Nada Surf

Under the linden tree

Album: Cycle Through

Lily Konigsberg

Sweat forever

Album: Single

The War On Drugs

I don't live here anymore

Album: Single

Jason Isbell

Truth

Album: Georgia Blue

Sufjan Stevens/Angelo De Augustine

Reach Out

Album: A Biginner's Mind

Beirut

Fisher Island sound

Album: Single

Salim Nourallah

If I married you

Album: Your Birthday Without You

Hovvdy

True Love

Album: True Love

Lomelda

Sad2

Album: Single

Big Thief

Change

Album: Single

Torres

Are you sleepwalking

Album: Thirstier

Hand Habits

Concrete & Feathers

Album: Fun House

Myriam Gendron

Go away from my window

Album: Ma delire - Songs of love, lost and found

Le Ren

Dyan

Album: Leftovers