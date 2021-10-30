Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 30.10.2021

30 Oktober

Samstag, 30. Oktober 2021

Nada Surf
Under the linden tree
Album: Cycle Through

Lily Konigsberg
Sweat forever
Album: Single

The War On Drugs
I don't live here anymore
Album: Single

Jason Isbell
Truth
Album: Georgia Blue

Sufjan Stevens/Angelo De Augustine
Reach Out
Album: A Biginner's Mind

Beirut
Fisher Island sound
Album: Single

Salim Nourallah
If I married you
Album: Your Birthday Without You

Hovvdy
True Love
Album: True Love

Lomelda
Sad2
Album: Single

Big Thief
Change
Album: Single

Torres
Are you sleepwalking
Album: Thirstier

Hand Habits
Concrete & Feathers
Album: Fun House

Myriam Gendron
Go away from my window
Album: Ma delire - Songs of love, lost and found

Le Ren
Dyan
Album: Leftovers

Ada Lea
Damn
Album: One hand on the steering wheel...