Playlist Achim Bogdahn
30. Oktober
Samstag, 30. Oktober 2021
Nada Surf
Under the linden tree
Album: Cycle Through
Lily Konigsberg
Sweat forever
Album: Single
The War On Drugs
I don't live here anymore
Album: Single
Jason Isbell
Truth
Album: Georgia Blue
Sufjan Stevens/Angelo De Augustine
Reach Out
Album: A Biginner's Mind
Beirut
Fisher Island sound
Album: Single
Salim Nourallah
If I married you
Album: Your Birthday Without You
Hovvdy
True Love
Album: True Love
Lomelda
Sad2
Album: Single
Big Thief
Change
Album: Single
Torres
Are you sleepwalking
Album: Thirstier
Hand Habits
Concrete & Feathers
Album: Fun House
Myriam Gendron
Go away from my window
Album: Ma delire - Songs of love, lost and found
Le Ren
Dyan
Album: Leftovers
Ada Lea
Damn
Album: One hand on the steering wheel...