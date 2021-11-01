Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 01.11.2021 23:05 Uhr

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Ble Aeth Yr Amser
Album: Yn Rio

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Botafogo Blue
Album: Yn Rio

Lomond Campbell
We go slow
Album: LUP

Dino Salluzzi
Ausencias
Album: Albores

Dino Saluzzi, Rosamunde Quartett
Recitativo Final
Album: Kultrum - Música Para Bandeón Y Cuarteto De Cuerdas

Markus Acher
Like a Plane
Album: Like a Plane

Markus Acher
_+_ (Harmonium)
Album: Like a Plane

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Avalanche
Album: B-Sides & Rarities Part II mp3

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
No Love
Album: Diaspora

Kaia Kater      
Parallels
Album: Parallels

Helado Negro
Aguas Frías
Album: Far In

Matthias Lindermayr 
Farewell_
Album: TRiptych