Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 02.11.2021

02 November

Dienstag, 02. November 2021

k.d. lang
The Air that I breathe
Album: Recollection

Aimee Mann
Suicide is Murder
Album: Queens of the Summer Hotel

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
The Tracks of my Tears
Album: Single

Curtis Harding
On and on
Album: Face your Fear

Ian Fisher
One Foot
Album: American Standards

Snail Mail
C, at al.
Album: Valentine

Niamh Regan
Something so good
Album: Hemet

Mira Calix
Like Jenga (Only it reaches all the Way to the Sky and it's made of knives)
Album: Abent Origin

Harmonious Thelonious
Apakapa
Album: Instrumentals

Sicker Man
A Murder Scene
Album: Séance (Original Soundtrack)

Jan Wagner
Kapitel 9
Album: Kapitel

Gaspar Claus
O Sélénites
Album: Tancade

Kaiser Quartett
Pfingsten
Album: Kaiser Quartett


