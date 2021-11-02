Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 02. November 2021

k.d. lang

The Air that I breathe

Album: Recollection

Aimee Mann

Suicide is Murder

Album: Queens of the Summer Hotel

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

The Tracks of my Tears

Album: Single

Curtis Harding

On and on

Album: Face your Fear

Ian Fisher

One Foot

Album: American Standards

Snail Mail

C, at al.

Album: Valentine

Niamh Regan

Something so good

Album: Hemet

Mira Calix

Like Jenga (Only it reaches all the Way to the Sky and it's made of knives)

Album: Abent Origin

Harmonious Thelonious

Apakapa

Album: Instrumentals

Sicker Man

A Murder Scene

Album: Séance (Original Soundtrack)

Jan Wagner

Kapitel 9

Album: Kapitel

Gaspar Claus

O Sélénites

Album: Tancade