Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 28.10.2021 23:05 Uhr

28 Oktober

Donnerstag, 28. Oktober 2021

Marissa Nadler
Bessie did you make it
Album: The path of the clouds

Marissa Nadler
Well, sometimes you just can't stay
Album: The path of the clouds

The War on drugs
I don't live here anymore
Album: I don't live here anymore

Tori Amos
Spies
Album: Ocean to Ocean

Maya Jane Coles
Light feat. Karin Park
Album: Night creature

Maya Jane Coles
Devil's dance
Album: Night creature

Ed Sheeran
Shivers
Album: Equals

The Pop Group & Dennis Bovell
She is beyond good and evil
Album: Y in Dub

Nightmares on Wax
Wonder
Album: Sout out! To freedom

Swindle
How I've been
Album: The new world