Playlist Angie Portmann
28. Oktober
Donnerstag, 28. Oktober 2021
Marissa Nadler
Bessie did you make it
Album: The path of the clouds
Marissa Nadler
Well, sometimes you just can't stay
Album: The path of the clouds
The War on drugs
I don't live here anymore
Album: I don't live here anymore
Tori Amos
Spies
Album: Ocean to Ocean
Maya Jane Coles
Light feat. Karin Park
Album: Night creature
Maya Jane Coles
Devil's dance
Album: Night creature
Ed Sheeran
Shivers
Album: Equals
The Pop Group & Dennis Bovell
She is beyond good and evil
Album: Y in Dub
Nightmares on Wax
Wonder
Album: Sout out! To freedom
Swindle
How I've been
Album: The new world