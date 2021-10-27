Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 27.10.2021 23:05 Uhr

27 Oktober

Mittwoch, 27. Oktober 2021

Belle & Sebastian
Enter Sylvia Plath
Album: Girls in Peacetime want to dance

of Montreal
Colossus
Album: Lousy with Sylvianbriar

The Bangles
Bell Jar
Album: Everything

L‘Rain
Wich Fort /I'll be
Album: L'Rain

Sinead O`Brien
Strangers in DAnger
Album: Drowning in blessings

Paul Westerberg
Crackle & Drag
Album: Domoe Feel Me tremble

Ada Lea
Oranges
Album: one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

Braids
Plath Heart (Morgan Greenwood Mix)
Album: Native Speaker

Lana Del Rey
Hope is a dangerous thing to have for a woman like me to have - but I have it
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell

Cassandra Jenkins
Hard drive
Album: Single