Playlist Katja Engelhardt
27. Oktober
Mittwoch, 27. Oktober 2021
Belle & Sebastian
Enter Sylvia Plath
Album: Girls in Peacetime want to dance
of Montreal
Colossus
Album: Lousy with Sylvianbriar
The Bangles
Bell Jar
Album: Everything
L‘Rain
Wich Fort /I'll be
Album: L'Rain
Sinead O`Brien
Strangers in DAnger
Album: Drowning in blessings
Paul Westerberg
Crackle & Drag
Album: Domoe Feel Me tremble
Ada Lea
Oranges
Album: one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden
Braids
Plath Heart (Morgan Greenwood Mix)
Album: Native Speaker
Lana Del Rey
Hope is a dangerous thing to have for a woman like me to have - but I have it
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Cassandra Jenkins
Hard drive
Album: Single