Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 12. Oktober 2021

Jade Bird

Houdini

Album: Different Kinds of Light

Julia Bardo

The Greatest

Album: Bauhaus. L'Appartamento

Boy Scouts

That's Life, Honey

Album: Wayfinder

Le Ren

Willow

Album: Leftovers

Emmylou Harris

Together again

Album: Elite Hotel

Lucinda Williams

Take Time for the Tears

Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4: Funny how Time slips away

Ray BLK

If I die

Album: Access denied

Ten CC

Don't hang up

Album: How dare you!

Wolf Alice

Delicious Things

Album: Blue Weekend

Dunkelziffer

Stil der neuen Zeit

Album: Colours and Soul

Tom Morello

Charmed I'm sure

Album: The Atlas Underground Fire

Mark Rae

Chapter 14 Second Time around

Album: The Caterpillar Club