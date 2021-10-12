Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 12.10.2021

12 Oktober

Dienstag, 12. Oktober 2021

Jade Bird
Houdini
Album: Different Kinds of Light

Julia Bardo
The Greatest
Album: Bauhaus. L'Appartamento

Boy Scouts
That's Life, Honey
Album: Wayfinder

Le Ren
Willow
Album: Leftovers

Emmylou Harris
Together again
Album: Elite Hotel

Lucinda Williams
Take Time for the Tears
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4: Funny how Time slips away

Ray BLK
If I die
Album: Access denied

Ten CC
Don't hang up
Album: How dare you!

Wolf Alice
Delicious Things
Album: Blue Weekend

Dunkelziffer
Stil der neuen Zeit
Album: Colours and Soul

Tom Morello
Charmed I'm sure
Album: The Atlas Underground Fire

Mark Rae
Chapter 14 Second Time around
Album: The Caterpillar Club

Field
Argh
Album: Someone talked


