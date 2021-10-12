Playlist Roderich Fabian
12. Oktober
Dienstag, 12. Oktober 2021
Jade Bird
Houdini
Album: Different Kinds of Light
Julia Bardo
The Greatest
Album: Bauhaus. L'Appartamento
Boy Scouts
That's Life, Honey
Album: Wayfinder
Le Ren
Willow
Album: Leftovers
Emmylou Harris
Together again
Album: Elite Hotel
Lucinda Williams
Take Time for the Tears
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 4: Funny how Time slips away
Ray BLK
If I die
Album: Access denied
Ten CC
Don't hang up
Album: How dare you!
Wolf Alice
Delicious Things
Album: Blue Weekend
Dunkelziffer
Stil der neuen Zeit
Album: Colours and Soul
Tom Morello
Charmed I'm sure
Album: The Atlas Underground Fire
Mark Rae
Chapter 14 Second Time around
Album: The Caterpillar Club
Field
Argh
Album: Someone talked