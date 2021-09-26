Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Sonntag, 26. September 2021

Kraftwerk

Autobahn

Album: Autobahn

Marvin Gaye

Ego Tripping Out

Album: In our lifetime - The final Motown Sessions

The Residents

Part One: Edweena

Album: Not Available

Blaze Foley

If I Could Only Fly

Album: Sittin' By The Road

Death

Politicians in my eyes

Album: ... for the whole world to see

This Mortal Coil

Song to the siren

Album: Song to the siren Single

Les Rallizes Désnudés

White Awakenning

Album: Naked DIza Star (live)

Die Tödliche Dosis

Tanz im Quadrat³

Album: Die Unsichtbare 5. LP Materialisiert Als CD

The Beatles

Get Back

Album: 1

The Beach Boys

Vega-Tables

Album: The Smile Sessions