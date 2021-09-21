Playlist Roderich Fabian
21. September
Dienstag, 21. September 2021
Maxwell Harrington, Le Super Homard
We, us the Pharaohs
Once
Ulrich Schnauss & Mark Peters
Hindsight is 20/20
Destiny Waiving
Spencer Cullum
The Tree
Coin Collection
Pink Floyd
Grantchester Meadows
Ummagumma
Matty Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy
Watch what happens
Superwolves
Steve Gunn
Good Wind
Other you
Public Service Broadcasting
Blue Heaven
Bright Magic
Whispering Sons
(I leave you) Wounded
Several others
Dennis Bovell meets Dublestandart
Fly me to the Moon (Dub)
Repulse Reggae Classics
The Slits
Love and Romance
Cut
Madi Diaz
Woman in my heart
History of a Feeling
Slut
Yes no why later
Talks of Paradise
Ton Steine Scherben
Filmkuss
50 Jahre