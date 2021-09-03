Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 03. September 2021

Lonely Guest

Prewar Tension ft. Joe Talbot, Marta, Tricky

-

Tricky

Christiansands

Pre-Millenium Tension

Anika

naysayer

Change

Ida Mae

little liars

Click Click Domino

John Glacier

If anything

Shiloh: Lost For Words

Helado Negro

espuma Negra

Awe Owe

Helado Negro

Gemini & Leo

Far In

Helado Negro

Sound And Vision

Modern Love

Kurt Vile & The Violators

run run run

I'll Be Your Mirror

Velvet Underground & Nico

I'll Be Your Mirror

The Velvet Underground & Nico

Mega Bog

Station to Station

Life, and Another

Mega Bog

Crumb Back

Life, and Another

Mega Bog

Life, and Another

Life, and Another