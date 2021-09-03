Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 03.09.2021

03 September

Freitag, 03. September 2021

Lonely Guest
Prewar Tension ft. Joe Talbot, Marta, Tricky
Tricky
Christiansands
Pre-Millenium Tension

Anika
naysayer
Change

Ida Mae
little liars
Click Click Domino

John Glacier
If anything
Shiloh: Lost For Words

Helado Negro
espuma Negra
Awe Owe

Helado Negro
Gemini & Leo
Far In

Helado Negro
Sound And Vision
Modern Love

Kurt Vile & The Violators
run run run
I'll Be Your Mirror

Velvet Underground & Nico
I'll Be Your Mirror
The Velvet Underground & Nico

Mega Bog
Station to Station
Life, and Another

Mega Bog
Crumb Back
Life, and Another

Mega Bog
Life, and Another
Life, and Another

Dekker
Better Off Loving
EP


0