Playlist Thomas Mehringer
24. August
Dienstag, 24. August 2021
The Rolling Stones
Get Off Of My Cloud
Single
The Rolling Stones
Tumbling Dice
Album: Exile On Main Street
The Rolling Stones
2120 South Michigan Avenue
Album: Five By Five EP
The Rolling Stones
Empty Heart
Album: Five By Five EP
The Rolling Stones
Little By Little
Single/B-Side
The Rolling Stones
Play With Fire
Single/B-Side
The Rolling Stones
Stray Cat Blues
Album: Beggars Banquet
The Rolling Stones
Honky Tonk Women
Single
The Rolling Stones
Gimme Shelter
Album: Let It Bleed
The Rolling Stones
19th Nervous Breakdown
Album: Single
The Rolling Stones
Sympathy For The Devil
Album: Beggars Banquet
Charlie Parker
Bluebird
Album: Bluebird
Charlie Watts & The Danish Radio Big Band
Paint It Black
Album: Charlie Watts Meets The Danish Radio Big Band